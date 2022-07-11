Advertisement

رياضة

"احتفال غير لائق" كاد أن يضيع ذهبية الألعاب العالمية على مقاتل سومو مصري (فيديو)

11-07-2022 | 14:00
كاد أن يفقد المصري عبد الرحمن الصيفي فوزه أمام منافسه الأوكراني في دورة الألعاب العالمية بأمريكا أمس الأحد بسبب احتفاله لحظة إعلان تفوقه.

وفاز عبدالرحمن الصيفي على بطل أوكرانيا ديميد كاراتشينكو في نهائي دورة الألعاب العالمية المقامة في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية (وزن 85 كغم).
وعقب الفوز قام الصيفي بالتعبير عن سعادته باحتفالات جنونية عبر حركات أكروباتية "شقلبة مزدوجة خلفية"، واعتبر الحكام ذلك "احتفالا غير لائق" واحتسبوا فوز المقاتل الأوكراني.

وهو القرار الذي كاد أن يوافق عليه الحكم ويلغي انتصار الصيفي، إلا أن عبدالرحمن شعلان مدرب الصيفي، تدخل على الفور ليدخل بالقرب من الحلبة معترضا على اعتبار الصيفي خاسرا واحتد على لجنة التحكيم.
 


وهتفت الجماهير الموجودة باسم مصر، في رفض لقرار الحكم الذي رضخ للقرار ووافق على إعادة المباراة.

غضب شعلان الشديد دفع عناصر حفظ النظام في الصالة المقام عليها النزال للتدخل، وإبعاد مدرب منتخب مصر بعيدا عن منطقة اللعب، لعدم إظهار غضبه الشديد على الحكام.

وفي الإعادة فاز عبد الرحمن الصيفي مجددا وأصبح أول لاعب عربي وإفريقي يحصد ذهبية الـ"سومو"، بدورة الألعاب العالمية.

واستهل الصيفي مشواره في البطولة بالفوز على بطل منغوليا في دور الـ 16 ثم إقصاء 3 أوكرانيين ليحصد الميدالية الذهبية الثالثة لمصر.
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
