"احتفال غير لائق" كاد أن يضيع ذهبية الألعاب العالمية على مقاتل سومو مصري (فيديو)

OK, y’all have to check this out. Egypt’s coach goes OFF after his sumo wrestler is disqualified after seemingly winning the lightweight gold. His protests prompted a rematch, and Egypt won again. Ball don’t lie. pic.twitter.com/efqxCkYRgX
— Joseph Goodman, Sports Enthusiast 🎟🍺 (@JoeGoodmanJr) July 10, 2022
