Advertisement

رياضة

أثناء بطولة في التنس... رائحة الحشيش تفوح في المكان! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
01-09-2022 | 11:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-986424-637976352253437105.jpg
Doc-P-986424-637976352253437105.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
أبدى الأسترالي، نيك كيريوس، انزعاجه من رائحة دخان الماريجوانا خلال فوزه في الدور الثاني على الفرنسي بنجامين بونزي، ضمن بطولة أميركا المفتوحة، وفقا لصحيفة "الغارديان".

واشتكى وصيف بطولة ويمبلدون خلال المباراة من رائحة الماريجوانا التي انجرفت إلى الملعب، قبل أن يطلب حكم المواجهة من الجمهور الامتناع عن التدخين في ملعب "لويس أرمسترونغ".
Advertisement

وذكر كيريوس بعد فوزه بثلاث مجموعات مقابل واحدة بواقع 7-6 (3)، 6-4 ، 4-6 ، 6-4 إنه مصاب بالربو الحاد، مضيفا:"عندما كنت أركض إلى أحد الجوانب كنت أجد صعوبة في التنفس، هذا ليس شيئا أريد أن أتنفسه وسط اللعب".

 
 
(روسيا اليوم)
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
01:33 | 2022-09-01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
06:26 | 2022-09-01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:36 | 2022-09-01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
00:20 | 2022-09-01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
04:30 | 2022-09-01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في رياضة Lebanon 24
14:00 | 2022-09-01
09:00 | 2022-09-01
08:00 | 2022-09-01
05:00 | 2022-09-01
02:00 | 2022-09-01
23:00 | 2022-08-31
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
صحة
فنون ومشاهير
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website