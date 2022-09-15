طفل يصبح أصغر لاعب يشارك مع فريق للكبار في تاريخ بريطانيا

Tonight, Glenavon Academy player Christopher Atherton made his first team debut against Dollingstown in the League Cup. At 1⃣3⃣ yrs and 3⃣2⃣9⃣ days old, he became the youngest player in the UK to play in a first-class match.
