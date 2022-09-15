Advertisement

رياضة

طفل يصبح أصغر لاعب يشارك مع فريق للكبار في تاريخ بريطانيا

Lebanon 24
15-09-2022 | 14:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-990827-637988452831653263.jpg
Doc-P-990827-637988452831653263.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
دخل طفل إيرلندي تاريخ كرة القدم البريطانية من الباب الواسع، عقب مشاركته مع فريقه غلينافون، في بطولة كأس الرابطة بإيرلندا الشمالية. وشارك كريستوفر أثرتون في الشوط الثاني من مباراة غلينافون ضد نظيره دولنغستاون، في كأس الرابطة، وهو بعمر 13 عاما و329 يوما.
Advertisement

وبهذا أصبح أثرتون أصغر لاعب يشارك في مباراة مع الفريق الأول، في تاريخ كرة القدم البريطانية. ونشر الحساب الرسمي لنادي غلينافون إف سي على "تويتر"، تغريدة هنأ فيها اللاعب الصغير، على هذا الإنجاز التاريخي.

وكتب النادي: "الليلة، ظهر كريستوفر أثيرتون، لاعب أكاديمية غلينافون، لأول مرة مع فريقه ضد دولنغستاون في كأس الرابطة".

وأضاف: "في عمر 13 عاما و329 يوما أصبح أصغر لاعب بالمملكة المتحدة يلعب في مباراة مع الفريق الأول، مبروك كريستو".

ولم يلفت أثيرتون الأنظار، لكونه لاعبا صغيرا في السن فقط، بل ساهم على الفور في إحراز أحد أهداف فريقه، بعدما قدم تمريرة حاسمة سجل منها غلينافون الهدف السادس والأخير.

وحطم أثيرتون الرقم القياسي السابق في بريطانيا، الذي صمد لمدة 42 عاما، والمسجل باسم إيمون كولينز، حين ارتدى قميص الفريق الأول لبلاكبول.


المصدر: روسيا اليوم
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في رياضة Lebanon 24
16:00 | 2022-09-15
11:00 | 2022-09-15
08:00 | 2022-09-15
06:06 | 2022-09-15
05:00 | 2022-09-15
02:00 | 2022-09-15
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
صحة
فنون ومشاهير
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website