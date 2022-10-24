Advertisement

عربي-دولي

ابتهجت على الهواء لرحيل جونسون.. شاهدوا ردة فهل هذه المذيعة البريطانية (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
24-10-2022 | 10:45
A-
A+
Doc-P-1003667-638022287014618647.PNG
Doc-P-1003667-638022287014618647.PNG photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
أوقفت مذيعة بريطانية عن العمل مؤقتاً بعد ظهورها على الهواء مباشرة، مهللة ومبتهجة، عقب انسحاب بوريس جونسون من سباق زعماء حزب المحافظين أمس الأحد.

فقد بدأت القصة عندما افتتحت المذيعة مارتين كروكسال برنامجها The Papers على شبكة "بي بي سي" بقولها "هل مسموح لي أن أكون بهذا الفرح؟ حسناً، أنا كذلك!"، وذلك بعد دقائق فقط من انتشار خبر انسحاب جونسون.
Advertisement

وادعى المشاهدون أن المذيعة انحرفت إلى ما هو أبعد من القواعد المحايدة، حيث ذكر البعض أنهم اشتكوا إلى هيئة الرقابة الإعلامية Ofcom حول هذه القضية، بحسب "تلغراف".

وكروكسال نفسها، التي عملت في بي بي سي لعقود، اقترحت على الهواء أن تعليقاتها ربما انتهكت القواعد. وقالت وهي تضحك على السخرية الموجهة إلى جونسون: "ربما لا ينبغي علي الضحك". كما تابعت "أنا على الأرجح كسرت بعض قواعد الحياد الفظيعة بسبب الضحك".


شكاوى سابقة
وكانت "بي بي سي" قد تلقت في الثاني من الشهر الجاري، 102 شكوى بشأن برنامج سياسي جديد للمذيعة لورا كوينزبرج يوم الأحد، حول التحيز ضد ليز تراس.

فيما تلقت المذيعة ذاتها قبل شهر، وتحديدا في تاريخ إطلاق البرنامج الجديد، 144 شكوى للسبب نفسه. وكانت هذه الحلقة التي ظهر فيها الممثل الكوميدي جو ليسيت وهو يهتف ويثني على تراس بسخرية.

المصدر: العربية

عربي-دولي

منوعات

تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
12:00 | 2022-10-24
11:30 | 2022-10-24
11:00 | 2022-10-24
10:48 | 2022-10-24
10:30 | 2022-10-24
10:16 | 2022-10-24
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
كأس العالم2022
متفرقات
صحة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website