Advertisement

عربي-دولي

صفع تمثال للملك تشارلز بقالب من الحلوى (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
24-10-2022 | 15:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-1003670-638022294759630789.png
Doc-P-1003670-638022294759630789.png photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
أقدم ناشطو المناخ من مجموعة "Just Stop Oil" على صفع تمثال الملك تشارلز الثالث في متحف Madame Tussauds، بقالب من الحلوى.

وقام ناشطان بتغطية تمثال الملك الشمعي بكعكة الشوكولاتة كجزء من احتجاجاتهما المستمرة ضد استثمار الحكومة في النفط والغاز.
Advertisement

وقال الناشطان إيليده مكفادين (20 عاما) وتوم جونسون (29 عاما): "العلم واضح، والطلب بسيط: فقط توقفوا عن الاستثمار بالنفط والغاز... الأمر سهل جدا (It’s a piece of cake)".
 
 
 
 
(روسيا اليوم)

عربي-دولي

منوعات

تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
18:30 | 2022-10-24
17:25 | 2022-10-24
17:23 | 2022-10-24
17:20 | 2022-10-24
16:30 | 2022-10-24
16:00 | 2022-10-24
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
كأس العالم2022
متفرقات
صحة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website