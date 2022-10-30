أول تعليق لبيلوسي بعد الهجوم على زوجها... ماذا قالت؟

Please know that the prayers and warm wishes from so many are a comfort to our family and are helping Paul make progress with his recovery.
We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving.
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 30, 2022
