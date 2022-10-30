Advertisement

عربي-دولي

أول تعليق لبيلوسي بعد الهجوم على زوجها... ماذا قالت؟

Lebanon 24
30-10-2022 | 05:30
أعربت رئيسة مجلس النواب الأميركي نانسي بيلوسي عن شعورها، مع أفراد أسرتها بـ"الحزن والصدمة" جراء الهجوم العنيف على زوجها في منزلهما بكاليفورنيا.

ونشرت بيلوسي رسالة على تويتر،  جاء فيها "أنها تشعر مع أولادها وأحفادها بالحزن والصدمة جراء الهجوم الذي هدد حياة زوجها".
وقال المتحدث باسم رئيسة مجلس النواب الأميركي، إن الرجل الذي هاجم زوج، نانسي بيلوسي، في منزل الزوجين، صباح الجمعة، كان يبحث بالفعل عن الزعيمة الديمقراطية.

وأضاف أن بول بيلوسي، وهو في عقده الثامن، "خضع لجراحة ناجحة لعلاج كسر في الجمجمة وإصابات خطرة في ذراعه اليمنى ويديه".

وتابعت نانسي بيلوسي "نحن ممتنون للاستجابة السريعة من جانب أجهزة إنفاذ القانون والطوارئ، وللعلاج الطبي الحيوي الذي يتلقاه" بول، مشيرة في رسالتها إلى أن حالة زوجها "تواصل التحسن".

وأردفت أن المشتبه به طلب رؤيتها وهاجم زوجها "بوحشية".

وبحسب ما نقلته وسائل إعلام أميركية عن مصادر قريبة من الأسرة، فإن المهاجم أبلغ بول بيلوسي بأنه سيقيده وينتظر وصول زوجته. وكانت المسؤولة الأميركية في واشنطن في ذلك الوقت.

وكانت وسائل إعلام محلية قد ذكرت في وقت سابق أن المهاجم صاح سائلا "أين نانسي؟".

ونقلت صحيفة وول ستريت جورنال عن عناصر في الشرطة، أن المهاجم تبنى مواقف يمينية متطرفة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
المصدر: الحرة
