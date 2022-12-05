Advertisement

عربي-دولي

أول ظهور لزوج بيلوسي بعد تهشيم رأسه بمطرقة (صور)

Lebanon 24
05-12-2022 | 10:30
A-
A+
Doc-P-1017239-638058553942816413.jpg
Doc-P-1017239-638058553942816413.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
تداول مغردون صورا لأول ظهور لبول بيلوسي، زوج رئيسة مجلس النواب الأميركي السابقة، نانسي بيلوسي، أمس الأحد، وذلك بعد إصابته في هجوم دموي بمطرقة داخل منزلهما.

وتواجد بيلوسي مع زوجته داخل مركز كينيدي للتكريم، وكان يجلس بجوارهما الرئيس الأمريكي جو بايدن وزوجته جيل، ونائبته كامالا هاريس وزوجها، دوغ إمهوف.
Advertisement

وظهر بول بيلوسي في المناسبة مرتديا قبعة ذات حواف، وقفازا في يد واحدة هي اليسرى.
 


وفي يوم 28 تشرين الاول اقتحم شخص منزل نانسي بيلوسي في سان فرانسيسكو، وكان يبحث عنها، لكنها لم تكن موجودة، وعثر على زوجها في المقابل وهاجمه.
 


وخضع بول بيلوسي لعمل جراحي يوم الجمعة الماضي بسبب تشقق في الجمجمة وجروح في يديه بعد تعرضه للضرب باستخدام مطرقة،

وتم اعتقال مشتبه به، وهو مهاجر غير شرعي من كندا، ووجهت إليه تهمة محاولة اختطاف مسؤول أمريكي.
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
12:00 | 2022-12-05
11:30 | 2022-12-05
11:00 | 2022-12-05
10:00 | 2022-12-05
09:34 | 2022-12-05
09:00 | 2022-12-05
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
كأس العالم2022
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website