عربي-دولي

"على الرافعة".. إعدامٌ في إيران لشاب في العشرينيات من العمر (صور)

Lebanon 24
13-12-2022 | 11:00
Doc-P-1019669-638065398419553927.jpg
Doc-P-1019669-638065398419553927.jpg photos 0
تتزايد المخاوف من أن إيران تستعد لإعدام عشرات المحتجين بعد أن قامت السلطات بشنق رجل يبلغ من العمر 23 عاماً على رافعة، في حادثة وصفتها صحيفة "الغارديان" بأنها "جريمة قتل علنية" نُفذت بعد أقل من شهر من اعتقاله وبعد محاكمة سرية.
وقالت صحيفة "نيويورك تايمز" إن إعدام المحتجين علنا يمثل "تحولاً في حملة الحكومة القمعية إلى (حملة) أكثر فتكا".

وحكمت محكمة بمدينة مشهد على، مجيد رضا رهناورد، بالإعدام، بزعم قتل اثنين من عناصر قوة الباسيج شبه العسكرية وإصابة أربعة آخرين. 

وكانت قوات "الباسيج" التابعة للحرس الثوري الإيراني تتصدر حملة الدولة القمعية ضد الاحتجاجات الشعبية المستمرة منذ 3 أشهر.

ونشرت موقع "ميزان أونلاين" التابع للسلطة القضائية مجموعة من صور رهناورد وهو معلق على رافعة معدنية ويداه ورجلاه مقيدتان ورداء أسود فوق رأسه.
 
ولم يُسمح لرهناورد باختيار محاميه أو الطعن في الأدلة ضده أو طلب المحاكمة علانية. مع هذا، فقد قالت "شبكة 1500 تصوير" إن والدة رهناورد سُمح لها بزيارته في الليلة التي سبقت إعدامه، ولم يكن أي منهما على علم بالإعدام الوشيك، بحسب الشبكة الناشطة في تغطية الاحتجاجات.

وقالت وزارة الخارجية الأميركية إن "عملية القتل الأخيرة" تظهر أن القيادة الدينية في إيران تخشى شعبها.

وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الأميركية، نيد برايس، للصحفيين إن "هذه الأحكام القاسية، والآن أول إعدام علني (مرتبط بالاحتجاجات)، تهدف إلى تخويف الشعب الإيراني"، وأضاف: "إن ذلك يهدف إلى إسكات المعارضة وتظهر ببساطة إلى أي حد تخشى القيادة الإيرانية شعبها".
 
 
