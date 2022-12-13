"على الرافعة".. إعدامٌ في إيران لشاب في العشرينيات من العمر (صور)

They allowed #MajidRezaRahnavard’s mother to visit him, and didn’t speak of execution at all. She left smiling and hoping that her son would be released soon.
This morning she arrived when her son’s murderers were burying his dead body alone.#StopExecutionInIran pic.twitter.com/9n2k02uE60
— 1500tasvir_en (@1500tasvir_en) December 12, 2022
