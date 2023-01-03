أثناء بث مباشر.. انفجار يقع خلف مراسل فرنسي في دونيتسك (فيديو)

French journalists in Donbass get a close call with Russian shelling
The scene happened in Kramatorsk last evening: a Russian missile exploded a few dozen meters away from a team of journalist working for the TV newscast Quotidien. pic.twitter.com/WHHz7tKcVy
— Abhishek Saxena (@tagabhishek) January 3, 2023
