عربي-دولي

أثناء بث مباشر.. انفجار يقع خلف مراسل فرنسي في دونيتسك (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
03-01-2023 | 07:45
يتم تداول مقطع فيديو عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعية للقناة التلفزيونية الفرنسية TF1، وثق ما يرجح أنها لحظة استهداف نقطة تمركز للقوات الأوكرانية في ملعب الجليد ببلدة دروجكوفكا في دونيتسك.

ووقع الاستهداف خلال الاتصال على الهواء مع صحفي في المكان، بينما كان وزير الاقتصاد الفرنسي برونو لومير ضيفا في الاستوديو لحظتها.
ونشر ناشطون مقطع فيديو يظهر آثار الضربة التي وقعت الليلة الماضية في منطقة كراماتورسك في أراضي دونيتسك. ولم ترد حتى الآن تفاصيل حول نتائج الضربة. (روسيا اليوم) 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم

عربي-دولي

منوعات

