السلطات الأميركية تأمر بإجلاء الأمير هاري وميغان ماركل بشكل فوريّ... ما القصة؟ (فيديو)

Montecito creek is raging but holding on. Video from @JohnPalminteri #storm pic.twitter.com/V4Ny1jgJ25
— Alys Martinez (@AlysMartinezTV) January 9, 2023
Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/7dv5wfNSzG
— Ellen DeGeneres (@EllenDeGeneres) January 9, 2023
