عربي-دولي

السلطات الأميركية تأمر بإجلاء الأمير هاري وميغان ماركل بشكل فوريّ... ما القصة؟ (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
10-01-2023 | 07:57
دفعت العواصف التي تجتاح كاليفورنيا منذ أيام السلطات الأميركية إلى إجلاء سكان مدينة مونتيسيتو، حيث يعيش العديد من المشاهير، مثل الأمير البريطاني هاري وزوجته ميغان ماركل ومقدمة البرامج التلفزيونية أوبرا وينفري والإعلامية إلين دي جينيريس، والممثلة جينيفر أنيستون.
وحثّ رجال الإطفاء في المدينة على الإخلاء الفوري للمنازل، ونصحوا السكان بمتابعة التنبيهات المختلفة من السلطات عن كثب، لأن "الوضع يتغيّر بسرعة". (روسيا اليوم)
 
