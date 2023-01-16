Advertisement

آخر لحظات طائرة نيبال المنكوبة... راكب وثّق فيديو تحطّمها!

16-01-2023 | 12:30
وثق الشاب الهندي سونو جايسوال، كان أحد ركاب الطائرة المنكوبة، لحظة تحطمها في مقاطعة بخارى وسط نيبال صباح أمس الأحد، وذلك في مشهد صادم عبر بث مباشر على حسابه على "فيسبوك".

وأظهر مقطع فيديو، الذي نشره جايسوال، وتداولته وسائل إعلام محلية، الدقائق الأخيرة للشاب برفقة أصدقائه، حيث بدا مبتسما ومستمتعا بتصوير المشهد من السماء. غير أن هذه الابتسامة لم تدم، حيث تفاجأ الشاب بحدوث أمر غير عادي، وأظهر المقطع اشتعال النيران في الطائرة، وبدأ الركاب بإطلاق الصرخات.
وأظهر المقطع الطائرةَ المجهزة بمحركين تجنح فجأة يسارا عند الاقتراب من مطار بخارى مع سماع دوي انفجار قوي. (الجزيرة)
 
 







