عربي-دولي

مقتل وزير الداخلية الأوكراني في حادث تحطم مروحية قرب كييف (صور وفيديو)

Lebanon 24
18-01-2023 | 03:38
Doc-P-1029859-638096355205500587.jpg
Doc-P-1029859-638096355205500587.jpg photos 0
قتل وزير الداخلية الأوكراني دنيس موناستيرسكي ونائبه الأول يفهن ينين ووزير الدولة بوزارة الشؤون الداخلية يوري لوبكوفيتش خلال تحطم مروحية بالقرب من روضة أطفال ومبنى سكني في بلدة بروفاري بالقرب من كييف، بحسب ما أعلن حاكم المنطقة ألكسيس كوليبا.
وفي حين أعلنت الرئاسة الأوكرانية سقوط 16 قتيلاً إثر الحادث، كتب كوليبا في تطبيق المراسلة Telegram: "في وقت وقوع المأساة ، كان الأطفال وموظفو المؤسسة في روضة الأطفال. وقد تم إجلاء الجميع الآن".

 وأضاف "تعمل سيارات الإسعاف والشرطة وعناصر الإطفاء في موقع الحادث".
 
وفي وقت أعلنت فيه شرطة كييف بدء التحقيق في حادث تحطم المروحية، لفت مصدر لـ"العربية" إلى وجود ترجيحات تشير إلى أنها سقطت بسبب عطل فني، إلا أن القوات الجوية الأوكرانية اعتبرت من جهتها أنه من السابق لأوانه الحديث عن أسباب الحادث.
 
