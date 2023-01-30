Advertisement

عربي-دولي

لحظاتٌ مثيرة.. هكذا أنقذت الشرطة الأميركية سارق سيارة من حادث مميت!

Lebanon 24
30-01-2023 | 14:59
أنقذ ضباط شرطة أتلانتا الأميركية رجلاً كان قد سرق آلية عسكرية، وذلك قبل ثوان من اصطدام قطارٍ بالمركبة المسروقة.

ووفقاً لشبكة "CNN" الأميركية، فقد سرق الرجل سيارة دورية الشرطة بينما كان ضابط شرطة في أتلانتا يقوم بإيقاف مروري، وتعقبت مروحية تابعة للشرطة المشتبه به وهو يفر من مكان الحادث بسرعة عالية حتى فقد السيطرة عليها.

وفقًا لقسم شرطة مدينة أتلانتا، فإن المشتبه به أصيب بجروح طفيفة، ووجهت إليه عدة تهم وتم نقله إلى سجن مقاطعة فولتون.
 
