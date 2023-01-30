لحظاتٌ مثيرة.. هكذا أنقذت الشرطة الأميركية سارق سيارة من حادث مميت!

Dramatic body camera footage shows Atlanta police saving a suspect from an oncoming train at the last minute. Police chased a man who stole a patrol vehicle while an officer was conducting a traffic stop, but was halted when the suspect crashed the car onto train tracks. pic.twitter.com/7r4MmfIjFp
— Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 30, 2023
Dramatic body camera footage shows Atlanta police saving a suspect from an oncoming train at the last minute. Police chased a man who stole a patrol vehicle while an officer was conducting a traffic stop, but was halted when the suspect crashed the car onto train tracks. pic.twitter.com/7r4MmfIjFp