وزير سابق يدعو حلف الناتو إلى إرسال جيوشه للقتال إلى جانب أوكرانيا (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
31-01-2023 | 13:30
دعا نائب وزير الدفاع البريطاني السابق، جيرالد هوارث، دول حلف الناتو، إلى إرسال قواتها للقتال إلى جانب أوكرانيا.

وأضاف هوارث، في مقابلة مع قناة Sky News، أن على دول حلف الناتو الراغبة في إرسال قواتها للقتال إلى جانب أوكرانيا، تشكيل تحالف خاص.

وتابع: "نحن بحاجة إلى حل استراتيجي عاجل، وأعتقد أنه يتعين علينا إنشاء تحالف من الدول والأشخاص الراغبين بالقتال إلى جانب أوكرانيا، لإخراج روسيا من (أراضيها)".

وحث الغرب على إعادة النظر في مسألة إرسال جيوشه إلى أوكرانيا، منوها بأن إمداد كييف بالأسلحة والمعدات العسكرية، وتحديدا الطائرات، قد يشكل خطرا على أمن الغرب، في حال استولت روسيا عليها. (روسيا اليوم)
 
