وزير سابق يدعو حلف الناتو إلى إرسال جيوشه للقتال إلى جانب أوكرانيا (فيديو)

'Are you suggesting putting boots on the ground in Ukraine?' - #KayBurley
Former Defence Minister Sir Gerald Howarth: "I think that is something we now have to consider, certainly if you were to put a NATO force in there."
