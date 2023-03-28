Advertisement

عربي-دولي

لحظات مرعبة... هكذا حصلت الجريمة المروّعة داخل المدرسة في ناشفيل! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
28-03-2023 | 09:30
A-
A+
Doc-P-1051682-638156165703745697.jpg
Doc-P-1051682-638156165703745697.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
نشرت شرطة ناشفيل لقطات تظهر لحظة حدوث الجريمة التي أقدمت على ارتكابها الشابة  أودري هيل، التي دخلت مسلحة إلى مدرسة ابتدائية، وراح ضحيتها ثلاثة أطفال وثلاثة بالغين رميا بالرصاص.

ووصلت هيل، إلى المدرسة  بسيارتها قبل الساعة العاشرة صباحا، وقتلت ستة أشخاص، قبل قتلها أيضا رميا بالرصاص من قبل رجال الشرطة.
 
ورصدت الكاميرات هيل مرتدية قميصا أبيضا وقبعة حمراء وهي تتجول بين الممرات قبل قتلها من قبل رجال الشرطة.
 
Advertisement

عربي-دولي

فيديو

تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
21:00 | 2023-03-28
20:30 | 2023-03-28
20:00 | 2023-03-28
19:30 | 2023-03-28
17:55 | 2023-03-28
16:59 | 2023-03-28
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website