عربي-دولي

قتلى بحادثة مروعة.. وفيديو يرصد ما حدث داخل البئر وكيف انتشلت الجثث

Lebanon 24
31-03-2023 | 07:30
قال مسؤولون، إنه تم العثور على 35 جثة داخل بئر في معبد هندوسي وسط الهند بعد سقوط عشرات الأشخاص في المياه الموحلة عندما انهار غطاء البئر.

وأظهر مقطع مصور لحادثة مجمع المعابد في إندور بولاية ماديا براديش، الخميس، حالة من الفوضى تلت ذلك، حيث اندفع الناس نحو المخارج، وقامت حفارة بهدم جدار معبد عمره عقود لمساعدة الناس على الفرار.

استخدم قرابة 140 من رجال الإنقاذ، بمن فيهم أفراد من الجيش، الحبال والسلالم لانتشال الجثث من البئر بعد شفط المياه، وكانت المهمة صعبة بسبب ضيق المسار ووجود حطام في البئر.

ذكر شهود عيان أن حشدا كبيرا من المصلين احتشدوا في المعبد لأداء طقوس النار والاحتفال بمهرجان الإله راما. وقال مفوض الشرطة ماكراند ديوسكار إن عشرات الأشخاص سقطوا في المياه عندما انهار غطاء البئر وغطتهم الأنقاض المتساقطة.
 
قال كبير المسؤولين المنتخبين في الولاية، شيفراج سينغ تشوهان، إن غطاء البئر انهار على ما يبدو لأنه لم يستطع تحمل وزن الحشد الكبير. وأمر بإجراء تحقيق.

قال إلياراجا تي، وهو مسؤول إداري بالمنطقة: "انتشلنا حتى الآن 35 جثة وعملية الإنقاذ مستمرة"، وكان الجهد متواصلا الجمعة. (سكاي نيوز) 

المصدر: سكاي نيوز عربية

عربي-دولي

منوعات

