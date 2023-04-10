Advertisement

عربي-دولي

فيديو مروّع من داخل مسجد في أميركا.. رجلٌ يطعن الإمام أثناء سجوده!

Lebanon 24
10-04-2023 | 07:30
Doc-P-1055824-638167299680855504.jpg
Doc-P-1055824-638167299680855504.jpg photos 0
أقدم مُهاجمٌ على طعن إمام مسجد في مدينة باترسون بولاية نيوجيرزي الأميركية.

وأظهر مقطع فيديو، لحظة تسلل المهاجم من بين المصلين، بعدما ادعى أنه واحد منهم في بداية الصلاة.

وتوجه المهاجم نحو إمام المسجد "السيد نقيب" الذي كان ساجداً، وبدأ بطعنه، قبل أن يتنبه إليه المصلون ليلاحقوه إلى خارج المسجد، ويقبضوا عليه.

ونقل إمام مسجد عمر بن الخطاب البالغ من العمر 65 عاماً إلى المستشفى بجروحه، فيما قبض على المتهم بطعنه واسمه شريف زوربا (32 عاما)، والذي لم يكشف عن دوافعه بعد.

وقال رئيس بلدية باترسون أندريه صايغ: "نحن نقدر جهود أولئك الذين تمكنوا من القبض على المعتدي هنا، ونريد أيضًا طمأنة الأسرة، والمصلين في المسجد، بأنه سيكون هناك اهتمام إضافي من الشرطة".

وتابع: "هذا هو أقدس شهر عند المسلمين، نريد أن نتأكد من أن سلامة أولئك الذين يأتون إلى الصلاة هي أولوية بالنسبة لنا وأننا نأخذ هذا الوضع على محمل الجد". 

وتابع: "نريد أن نجعل أي شخص يأتي للعبادة بأمان وسلام".
 
تابع
