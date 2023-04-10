فيديو مروّع من داخل مسجد في أميركا.. رجلٌ يطعن الإمام أثناء سجوده!

Imam Sayed Elnakib was brutally attacked today at Omar Mosque in Paterson, alhmdullah he is in stable condition, we pray he makes a fast recovery during this month inshallah @News12NJ @News12NJDesk @fox5ny pic.twitter.com/283j5hX1er
— Haroun Ramadan (@harounramadan_) April 9, 2023
Imam Sayed Elnakib has been stabbed last night during fajr prayer at the Omar Mosque in Paterson, the hatred in this world has gotten out of hand and may allah punish those who have such hatred in their heart. Please keep the Imam in your Dua’s for speedy recovery🤍 pic.twitter.com/zYCdrZWbIZ
— Malak🇵🇸 (@MalakIgbara) April 9, 2023
