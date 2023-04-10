Advertisement

عربي-دولي

قتلى في حادث إطلاق نار بولاية كنتاكي الأميركية

Lebanon 24
10-04-2023 | 10:40
قالت الشرطة في ولاية كنتاكي الأميركية إن عدة ضحايا سقطوا في إطلاق نار بمدينة لويفيل، فيما كشفت شبكة "سي إن إن" إصابة 6 أشخاص بينهم ضابط شرطة.

وأضافت إدارة شرطة المدينة على تويتر أن إطلاق نار وقع اليوم الاثنين في وسط لويزفيل بالقرب من سلاجر فيلد، ما أسفر عن وقوع عدة إصابات.
وأشارت إلى أن "تقارير تؤكد وجود مهاجم في المنطقة 300 بشرق الماين"، طالبة من سكان المنطقة البقاء خارجها.

بدوره، قال مكتب التحقيقات الفدرالي إن عملاءه توجهوا إلى مكان الحادث. (العربية) 
المصدر: العربية
