قتلى في حادث إطلاق نار بولاية كنتاكي الأميركية

Massive police presence between Market and Main near Slugger Field.
Dozens of police cars, and I’ve also seen three ambulances leave the scene.
We’re working to find out what’s happening. Once we get info I’ll update. pic.twitter.com/WWEDZu1zF2
— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) April 10, 2023
Massive police presence between Market and Main near Slugger Field.
Dozens of police cars, and I’ve also seen three ambulances leave the scene.
We’re working to find out what’s happening. Once we get info I’ll update. pic.twitter.com/WWEDZu1zF2