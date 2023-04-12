Advertisement

الحروق غطت 70% من جسده.... جندي اوكراني أبى ان يستسلم (صور)

Lebanon 24
12-04-2023 | 03:16
نشرت وزارة الخارجية الأوكرانية صورتين لجندي أوكراني يدعى "دميترو" تعرض لحريق أصاب جسده بشكل بالغ، بحسب روايتها.

وقالت الوزارة في منشور على تويتر، الثلاثاء، "كان دميترو (23 عاما) يخدم في القوات المسلحة الأوكرانية منذ اليوم الأول للغزو الشامل"، في إشارة إلى الغزو الروسي لأوكرانيا الذي بدأ في 24 فبراير 2022.

وأوضحت أنه "في معركة مع القوات الروسية، أصيب بحروق غطت حوالي 70٪ من جسده، بما في ذلك رأسه ورقبته وأطرافه".
 
وأضافت "نتمنى لدميترو الشفاء العاجل".

وأعلن مكتب المفوضية السامية للأمم المتحدة لشؤون اللاجئين، الثلاثاء، أن "العدد المؤكد" للقتلى المدنيين في الغزو الروسي لأوكرانيا يقترب من 8500 شخص، مشيرا إلى مخاوف من وجود عدة آلاف من القتلى الذين لم يتم التحقق منهم، وفق ما نقلت رويترز.

وأضاف المكتب أنه سجل مقتل 8490 شخصا وإصابة 14244 آخرين في الفترة من بداية الغزو في 24 فبراير 2022 إلى التاسع من أبريل 2023.(الحرة) 
