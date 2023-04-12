الحروق غطت 70% من جسده.... جندي اوكراني أبى ان يستسلم (صور)

🇺🇦 🪖 Dmytro, 23, had been serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces since the first day of the full-scale invasion. In a battle with Russian troops, he sustained burns covering around 70% of his body, including his head, neck, body, and limbs.
We wish Dmytro a speedy recovery 💪 pic.twitter.com/322449cJ39
— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) April 11, 2023
🇺🇦 🪖 Dmytro, 23, had been serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces since the first day of the full-scale invasion. In a battle with Russian troops, he sustained burns covering around 70% of his body, including his head, neck, body, and limbs.
We wish Dmytro a speedy recovery 💪 pic.twitter.com/322449cJ39