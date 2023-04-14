Advertisement

عربي-دولي

مجزرة حقيقية.. إنفجار كبير في أميركا يقتل 18 ألف بقرة! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
14-04-2023 | 05:30
نفقت نحو 18 ألف بقرة في انفجار في مزرعة للألبان في ولاية تكساس بجنوب الولايات المتحدة، حسبما أعلنت السلطات الأميركية، مشيرة إلى إصابة شخص واحد بجروح.

وقال مفوض الزراعة في ولاية تكساس سيد ميلر في بيان إن الحادث هو "أخطر حريق في مزرعة لتربية الماشية في تاريخ تكساس"، مشيرا إلى أن "التحقيق فيه وملاحقة المسؤولين سيستغرق بعض الوقت على الأرجح".

ودمر الانفجار والحريق مزرعة ألبان "ساوثفورك" الواقعة بالقرب من بلدة ديميت في منطقة بانهاندل بولاية تكساس.

ووجد رجال الإطفاء والشرطة الذين هرعوا إلى مكان الحادث "شخصا محاصرا في الداخل". وقال مكتب مأمور مقاطعة كاسترو، إنه تم إنقاذ عامل المزرعة ونقله جوا إلى المستشفى.

وأكد ميلر أن مصدر الانفجار والحريق لم يعرف ووصف الحادث بأنه "مروع"، مضيفا: "ما إن نعرف السبب والحقائق المحيطة بهذه المأساة، سنحرص على إطلاع الجمهور على كل التفاصيل لتجنب كوارث من هذا النوع في المستقبل".

وصرح مكتب مأمور المقاطعة سال ريفيرا أنه قد يكون حدث ارتفاع في حرارة نظام إزالة الروث من الحظيرة، مشيرا إلى أن غاز الميثان يمكن أن "يشتعل ثم ينتشر مع الانفجار والحريق".

وأكد أنه تم فتح تحقيق في الحادث. (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
تابع
من نحن
