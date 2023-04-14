مجزرة حقيقية.. إنفجار كبير في أميركا يقتل 18 ألف بقرة! (فيديو)

Massive explosion and fire on a farm in Texas - over 18,000 Cows burned to death.
You can hear their cries. #goVegan pic.twitter.com/BcqRpfeUnf
— Girl Racer (@M3GarageGirls) April 13, 2023
#USA 🇺🇲 Terrible tragedy as 18,000 dairy cows die in an explosion & fire at a farm in Texas. Because of faulty machinery 😳
What’s is even weirder is that only 1 human was inside a shed of 18,000 waiting to be milked? Just 1? pic.twitter.com/U6zwOAM1yu
— PLANDEMIJA (@PLANDEMIJA1) April 13, 2023
"Burned Alive" in Massive Dairy Farm Explosion that Kills 18,000 Cows In Texas pic.twitter.com/PuQ1IHyw3l
— Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) April 13, 2023
Over 18,000 dairy cows were killed in the South Fork Dairy Farm explosion/fire on Monday, located in Dimmitt, Texas. 💔
HOW did this fire start? pic.twitter.com/9nawDCwbCX
— 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) April 12, 2023
