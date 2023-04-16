Advertisement

عربي-دولي

على الهواء مباشرة.. فيديو يرصد قتل نائب سابق وشقيقه!

Lebanon 24
16-04-2023 | 05:23
Doc-P-1057697-638172451425609350.jpg
Doc-P-1057697-638172451425609350.jpg photos 0
قتل نائب هندي سابق أدين بالاختطاف ويواجه تهم القتل والاعتداء رميا بالرصاص مع شقيقه في هجوم دراماتيكي تم تصويره على الهواء مباشرة في شمال الهند.

وكان عتيق أحمد وشقيقه، أشرف أحمد، تحت حراسة الشرطة في طريقهما للفحص الطبي في المستشفى ليل السبت عندما استهدف ثلاثة رجال متنكرين في هيئة صحفيين الشقيقين من مسافة قريبة في مدينة براياغراج بولاية أوتار براديش.

وسرعان ما استسلم الرجال للشرطة بعد إطلاق النار، وكان أحدهم على الأقل يهتف "جاي شري رام" أو "يحيا الإله رام"، وهو الشعار الذي أصبح صرخة معركة للقوميين الهندوس في حملتهم ضد المسلمين.


ويحكم أوتار براديش حزب بهارتيا جاناتا الهندوسي القومي الحاكم. وقال الشرطي راميت شارما إن المهاجمين الثلاثة جاءوا على دراجات نارية متنكرين في هيئة صحفيين. وتمكنوا من الاقتراب من عتيق وشقيقه بحجة تسجيل مقتطف صوتي لهما وأطلقوا النار عليهما من مسافة قريبة. وكلاهما أصيب بعيار ناري في الرأس.

وأضاف شارما: "حدث كل هذا في ثوان".

وقتل نجل عتيق أحمد المراهق ورجل آخر، الخميس، على يد الشرطة، فيما وصف بأنه تبادل لإطلاق النار، وكان ألقي باللوم عليهما مؤخرا في عملية قتل.

سجن عتيق أحمد في عام 2019 بعد إدانته بالاختطاف. وكان نائبا محليا أربع مرات، وانتخب أيضا لعضوية البرلمان الهندي عام 2004.

وقال محاميه، فيجاي ميشرا، إن الحادث كان مروعا لأنه "فشل واضح للشرطة في ضمان سلامة" موكليه.

وانتقدت أحزاب معارضة حادث القتل، ووصفته بأنه زلة أمنية. (الحرة)
 
عربي-دولي

منوعات

فيديو

تابع
فيديو
