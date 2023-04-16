على الهواء مباشرة.. فيديو يرصد قتل نائب سابق وشقيقه!

Hindutva terrorists @BJP4India @RSSorg with slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" shot ex-MP #AtiqAhmad and his brother in front of the Hindutva police, and the Hindutva in Uniform did not even fire a single bullet for protection. Welcome to #uttarpardesh. pic.twitter.com/4lZ6CxwP1T
— Zahid Gahlot (@ZGahlot) April 15, 2023
