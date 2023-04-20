Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو.. رصدُ وميض "الغامض" فوق سماء كييف

Lebanon 24
20-04-2023 | 09:00
رجحت وكالة الفضاء الأوكرانية، اليوم الخميس، أن يكون الوميض الذي أضاء سماء كييف، مساء الأربعاء، عائداً لنيزك، بعد استبعاد فرضية سقوط قمر اصطناعي أو إطلاق دفاعات صاروخية.

وكان رئيس الإدارة العسكرية في العاصمة سيرغي بوبكو قال على تليغرام: "نحو الساعة 20:00 من التاسع عشر من أبريل رُصد في سماء كييف بريق مشع لجسم جوي"، مضيفاً: "بحسب المعلومات الأولية، الظاهرة سببها سقوط قمر اصطناعي لوكالة ناسا".

غير أن متحدثاً باسم ناسا نفى لوكالة "فرانس برس" ذلك، مؤكداً أن القمر الاصطناعي المعني بالأمر "لا يزال في المدار". وأكدت الوكالة أن "أي قمر اصطناعي آخر لناسا لم يدخل الغلاف الجوي في وقت سابق اليوم"، الأربعاء.

من جهته، قال نائب رئيس مركز المراقبة في وكالة الفضاء الأوكرانية إيغور كورينيينكو الخميس: "لا يمكننا تحديد الأمر بالضبط، لكن نعتقد أنه نيزك".

وأشار إلى عدم وجود معطيات كافية لتحديد "الطبيعة المحددة" لأسباب الوميض. وقال "أجهزتنا الخاصة بالمراقبة أظهرت أنه انفجار قوي. سجلنا ذلك وحددنا مكان حدوثه".

وكانت وكالة الفضاء الأميركية أعلنت هذا الأسبوع أن قمراً اصطناعياً زنته 300 كيلوغرام سيعود إلى الغلاف الجوي في ساعة غير محددة، الأربعاء. (العربية)
 
 
تابع
