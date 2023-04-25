Advertisement

هاري يفشل بتقبيل زوجته... شاهدوا ما فعلته ميغان ماركل أمام 20 ألف شخصٍ (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
25-04-2023 | 06:44
Doc-P-1060510-638180273902340828.jpg
Doc-P-1060510-638180273902340828.jpg photos 0
انضم الأمير هاري وزوجته ميغان ماركل إلى العشرات من المشاهير، أمثال كيم كارداشيان وآدم ساندلر وغيرهما، لحضور مباراة فريقي لوس أنجلوس ليكرز وممفيس غريزليس ضمن الأدوار الإقصائية للدوري الأميركي للمحترفين بكرة السلة "NBA".

وبينما كانا يستمتعان بتفوق ليكرز على غريزليس، بدأ آلاف المشجعين يهتفون ويصفقون لهما لدى ظهورهما على شاشة العرض الكبيرة التي تتوسط الملعب في مدينة لوس أنجلوس.

وعلى الرغم من حماسة هاري لتقبيل زوجته تلبية لطلب الجمهور الذي تجاوز 20 ألفا، حيث ظهر في مقاطع فيديو متداولة وهو يتكئ ويقترب منها محاولاً فعل ذلك، ضحكت ميغان وأمسكت بذراعه بدلا من تقبيله. (فوشيا)
 
