هاري يفشل بتقبيل زوجته... شاهدوا ما فعلته ميغان ماركل أمام 20 ألف شخصٍ (فيديو)

Another of Harry & Meghan at the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight #HarryandMeghan #PrinceHarry #MeghanMarkle #datenight #Lakers #basketball #royals📷 #livingtheirbestlives #CoronationWhatCoronation pic.twitter.com/zdyumPPyiY
— BlakJaxx (@blakjaxx) April 25, 2023
Another of Harry & Meghan at the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight #HarryandMeghan #PrinceHarry #MeghanMarkle #datenight #Lakers #basketball #royals📷 #livingtheirbestlives #CoronationWhatCoronation pic.twitter.com/zdyumPPyiY