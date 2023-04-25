أردوغان يقطع مقابلة على الهواء بسبب إصابته بوعكة (فيديو)

Erdoğan’s live broadcast with the journalists tonight was abruptly cut off after muffled noises coming from the mics. It worried many people.
Erdogan is now back, says he had a stomach emergency and he was very tired.
pic.twitter.com/sfRgm0MaHQ
— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) April 25, 2023
