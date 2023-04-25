Advertisement

أردوغان يقطع مقابلة على الهواء بسبب إصابته بوعكة (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
25-04-2023 | 23:00
قطع الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان مقابلة تلفزيونية مباشرة، الثلاثاء، قبل أن يعود متحدثا عن إصابته بوعكة.

وألقى أردوغان 3 خطابات، قبل الانتخابات الرئاسية والتشريعية المقررة في 14 أيار.
وكان مقررا أن ينهي أردوغان الأمسية بمقابلة مباشرة مشتركة مع قناتين تلفزيونيتين، وبدأ ظهوره بعد تأخير لأكثر من 90 دقيقة، ثم قطعه بعد 10 دقائق خلال طرح سؤال عليه.

وعاد أردوغان بعد 15 دقيقة واعتذر قائلا إنه أصيب بوعكة.
