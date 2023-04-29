Advertisement

عربي-دولي

لأول مرة.. صور تعيد عقارب الزمن الى يوم مقتل بن لادن وهذا ما فعله أوباما وبايدن وكلينتون

Lebanon 24
29-04-2023 | 09:30
Doc-P-1061875-638183810728028343.PNG
Doc-P-1061875-638183810728028343.PNG photos 0
صور لم تسبق رؤيتها من قبل، أعادت عقارب الساعة إلى الوراء، وتحديداً إلى الأول من ايار 2011. فقد وثقت الصور الأجواء في البيت الأبيض خلال الغارة، التي قتلت زعيم تنظيم القاعدة السابق، أسامة بن لادن.


فكان التوتر واضحاً على وجهي الرئيس الأميركي آنذاك، باراك أوباما، ونائبه جو بايدن في غرفة العمليات بالبيت الأبيض، وفق CNN. وكان وزير الدفاع حينها بوب غيتس متواجداً أيضاً. كما ظهرت أيضاً وزيرة الخارجية آنذاك هيلاري كلينتون وكبار مساعدي أوباما يشاهدون الغارة في الوقت الفعلي.

مكالمات وخطاب
كذلك أظهرت الصور أوباما وهو يشاهد باهتمام ويطرح الأسئلة. وعندما وردت أنباء تفيد بأن الغارة كانت ناجحة، تم تصويره وهو يصافح غيتس.
 
ثم وهو يجري مكالمات لإخبار الرؤساء السابقين جورج دبليو بوش وبيل كلينتون ومع قادة العالم الآخرين. كما بينت صور له ولفريقه يعملون على الخطاب، الذي كان سيلقيه في وقت متأخر من تلك الليلة.

يشار إلى أن الصور حصلت عليها صحيفة "واشنطن بوست" من مكتبة أوباما الرئاسية بعد طلب بناء على "قانون حرية المعلومات". (العربية) 
المصدر: العربية
تابع
