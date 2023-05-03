Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو... إيران تحتجز ناقلة نفط في مضيق هرمز

Lebanon 24
03-05-2023 | 07:30
أعلنت البحرية الأميركية، اليوم الأربعاء، أن إيران تحتجز ناقلة نفط في مضيق هرمز في ثاني حادث من نوعه خلال أيام.

وقال الأسطول الخامس الأميركي إن "الحرس الثوري الإيراني احتجز اليوم ناقلة نفط ترفع علم بنما عند عبورها مضيق هرمز"، مبينا أن الناقلة تحمل اسم "نيوفي".

ونشرت البحرية الأميركية لقطات لسفن الحرس الصغيرة وهي تحيط بالناقلة. (روسيا اليوم)
 
