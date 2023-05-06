Advertisement

عربي-دولي

"زلة لسان" جديدة لبايدن... ماذا قال عن أوباما؟ (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
06-05-2023 | 09:12
قال الرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن الذي يسعى لولاية ثانية في عام 2024، في مقابلة، إن تقدمه في السن جلب له حكمة وفيرة.

وصرّح بايدن في أول مقابلة له منذ إطلاق حملته الأسبوع الماضي رسميا لصحفية في قناة "إم إس إن بي سي" التلفزيونية: "لقد اكتسبت مقدارا كبيرا من الحكمة وأعرف أكثر من الغالبية العظمى من الناس".

وأضاف بايدن، وهو ديمقراطي سيبلغ 86 عاما في نهاية فترة ولاية ثانية: "أنا أكثر خبرة من أي شخص سبق له الترشح للمنصب".

وخلال المقابلة، حث بايدن على الحيلولة دون فوز الرئيس السابق باراك أوباما في الانتخابات الرئاسية المقبلة في البلاد.

وقال بايدن خلال المقابلة: "لا يمكننا أن ندع أوباما.. لا يمكننا أن ندع الرجل الذي كان رئيسا قبل 4 سنوات، يفوز بهذه الانتخابات ويصبح رئيسا مرة أخرى"، في إشارة إلى سلفه دونالد ترامب.

وعندما سئل عن جوانب اختلافه عن ترامب، أجاب بايدن أنه يختلف عنه "في كل شيء". (سكاي نيوز)
 
 
