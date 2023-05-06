"زلة لسان" جديدة لبايدن... ماذا قال عن أوباما؟ (فيديو)

Q: "You talk about fighting for the soul of America, but...hate crimes are on the rise, random acts of gun violence, women are under attack—"
Biden's staffer interrupts, but he answers anyway by starting to say "we can't let Obama" be president again. pic.twitter.com/bue27GSz1S
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 6, 2023
Q: "You talk about fighting for the soul of America, but...hate crimes are on the rise, random acts of gun violence, women are under attack—"
Biden's staffer interrupts, but he answers anyway by starting to say "we can't let Obama" be president again. pic.twitter.com/bue27GSz1S