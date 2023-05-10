Advertisement

العالم الهولنديّ يُعلّق على زلزال تونغا العنيف... ويُحذّر: هذا الأوّل (صورة)

10-05-2023 | 13:27
بعد الزلزال العنيف الذي ضرب منطقة تونغا، وتخطّت قوّته الـ7 على مقياس ريختر، قال العالم الهولنديّ فرانك هوغربيتس في أوّل تعليق له: "هذا الزلزال الأول. كما سبق وقلت في أحدث فيديو، من المحتمل حدوث زلزال أو زلزالين بقوة 7 على مقياس ريختر هذا الأسبوع، ومن المحتمل أن تتعدى قوته 7 على مقياس ريختر ما بين 11 و15 أيار".
 
