العالم الهولنديّ يُعلّق على زلزال تونغا العنيف... ويُحذّر: هذا الأوّل (صورة)

This is number one. As I said in the latest forecast, possibly one or two M 7 earthquakes may occur this week, potentially reaching mid 7 magnitude around 11 and 15 May. Watch the forecast for all the details. https://t.co/MUQ17OppB2
— Frank Hoogerbeets (@hogrbe) May 10, 2023
This is number one. As I said in the latest forecast, possibly one or two M 7 earthquakes may occur this week, potentially reaching mid 7 magnitude around 11 and 15 May. Watch the forecast for all the details. https://t.co/MUQ17OppB2