عربي-دولي

إنفجار كبير يهزّ إيطاليا.. فيديوهات ترصد المشهد وسيارات تحترق وسط الشارع!

Lebanon 24
11-05-2023 | 06:12
أفادت التقارير عن وقوع إنفجار كبير وسط مدينة ميلانو الإيطالية، اليوم الخميس.
 
ووفقاً لشبكة "سكاي نيوز عربية، فإنّ الإنفجار أدى إلى احتراق عدد من السيارات، والشرطة تُجري تحقيقاتها بما حصل.
 
بدورها، ذكرت وكالة "رويترز" أن الإنفجار وقع داخل حي من بورتا رومانا الشهير في ميلانو، في حين قالت تقارير أخرى أن الإنفجار سببهُ شاحنة محمّلة بعبوات أوكسيجين، والعمل جارٍ على التحقق من هذا الأمر. 
 
إلى ذلك، تناقلت وسائل إعلام غربية مقاطع فيديو تظهر حجم الإنفجار والأضرار الناجمة عنه داخل شارع ضيق غطته سحب الدخان الكثيفة.
 
من جهتها، أشارت شبكة "سكاي تي جي 24" إلى أن المنطقة التي وقع فيها الإنفجار تضمّ مدرسة، وقد تمّ إجلاء الأطفال الذين كانوا بداخلها، فيما تعمل فرق الإطفاء على إخماد النيران. 
 
 
