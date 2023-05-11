إنفجار كبير يهزّ إيطاليا.. فيديوهات ترصد المشهد وسيارات تحترق وسط الشارع!

#Breaking: Explosion in Milan, Italy #BreakingNews #Milan #Internationalleaks #Italy pic.twitter.com/BnnPXThCXV
— The Notorious HbK (@The5HbK) May 11, 2023
#Breaking: Explosion in Milan, Italy #BreakingNews #Milan #Internationalleaks #Italy pic.twitter.com/BnnPXThCXV
BREAKING VIDEO: SEVERAL VEHICLES ON FIRE AFTER LARGE EXPLOSION IN MILAN ITALY pic.twitter.com/lOmJ8sBPxM
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 11, 2023
BREAKING VIDEO: SEVERAL VEHICLES ON FIRE AFTER LARGE EXPLOSION IN MILAN ITALY pic.twitter.com/lOmJ8sBPxM
BREAKING: Footage of explosion in Milan, Italy. pic.twitter.com/bJMtfIMFEH
— Observer Diplomat (@observerdiplo) May 11, 2023
BREAKING: Footage of explosion in Milan, Italy. pic.twitter.com/bJMtfIMFEH
#Breaking: Explosion in Milan, Italy #BreakingNews #Milan #Internationalleaks #Italy pic.twitter.com/g2VX6G25gN
— The Notorious HbK (@The5HbK) May 11, 2023
#Breaking: Explosion in Milan, Italy #BreakingNews #Milan #Internationalleaks #Italy pic.twitter.com/g2VX6G25gN