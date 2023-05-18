Advertisement

عربي-دولي

مشهد غريب جدّاً في سماء تركيا... شاهدوا هذا الفيديو

Lebanon 24
18-05-2023 | 08:32
رصد مقطع فيديو، منتشر على موقع تويتر، أريكة تطير في السماء بسبب إعصار قوي يضرب عدة مناطق في تركيا.

وقال موقع "نيكستا" إن الرياح الشديدة حملت أريكة ورمت بها من إحدى شرفات المنازل المرتفعة في مدينة أنقرة.

وأضاف: "لا، هذه ليست معجزة، انظروا كيف انتهى الأمر بالأريكة في الهواء".

وكشفت تقارير محلية أن الأمطار الغزيرة والعواصف أثرت بشكل كبير على العاصمة، خاصة في مناطق "سينجان" و"جولباشي" و"إتيميسجوت".

وأوضحت أن الأمطار أدت إلى تعطل حركة المرور وتشكل الفيضانات في المناطق المذكورة.

كما تسببت الرياح القوية، التي كانت تهب من الاتجاهين الغربي والشمالي الغربي، في حدوث سحابة من الغبار في المدينة، وتطاير بعض الأشجار. (سكاي نيوز)
 
عربي-دولي

منوعات

فيديو

فيديو
