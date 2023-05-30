Advertisement

عربي-دولي

مواجهة مخيفة بالمسدسات بين راكب حافلة وسائقها.. شاهدوا الفيديو!

Lebanon 24
30-05-2023 | 16:22
في واقعة مخيفة وثقتها الكاميرا، فتح سائق حافلة وراكب النار على بعضهما البعض، وذلك بعد أن طالب الأخير السائق بإنزاله في موقع غير مصرح للمركبة بالتوقف فيه.

وبدأت الأحداث عندما نهض أحد ركاب الحافلة أثناء تحركها، وطلب من السائق السماح له بالنزول بين المحطات المحددة مسبقا، وفقا لبيان صادر عن نظام النقل بمنطقة شارلوت في ولاية نورث كارولاينا الأميركية.

السائق من جانبه، طلب من الراكب الانتظار لحين الوصول إلى المحطة التالية، لكن بعد نحو دقيقتين من الجدال أخرج الراكب مسدساً ووجهه نحو السائق. وبحسب التقارير، فإن رد فعل الأخير كان سريعاً، إذ أخرج هو الآخر سلاحاً ووجهه نحو الراكب وبدأ إطلاق النار من الجانبين، لكن لا يزال من غير الواضح من أطلق الرصاصة الأولى، وفق السلطات.

وأسفرت المواجهة النارية عن إصابة السائق في ذراعه، بينما أصيب الراكب في بطنه.

ووثق مقطع فيديو هذه الأحداث الدرامية حتى توقفت الحافلة، وتحرك السائق للحاق بالراكب الذي هرب نحو مؤخرة الحافلة، قبل أن يخرج وراكب آخر عبر الباب الجانبي.

واستمر السائق في إطلاق النار على الراكب خلال سيره في ممر الحافلة، ثم خرج من الباب الأمامي واستمر في إطلاق النار عليه في الشارع.
 
