مواجهة مخيفة بالمسدسات بين راكب حافلة وسائقها.. شاهدوا الفيديو!

Bus driver fired after successfully defending himself against irate passenger that started shooting at him while driving in Charlotte, North Carolina
“We don’t want anyone possessing weapons on our vehicles” Brent Cagle, interim CEO: Charlotte Area Transit System said pic.twitter.com/I5r1TzzyA8
— Newstongue (@newstongue) May 29, 2023
