Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالصوت والصورة.. خطاب مزيف لبوتين على وسائل إعلام روسية

Lebanon 24
05-06-2023 | 09:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-1074406-638215776451965418.PNG
Doc-P-1074406-638215776451965418.PNG photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
قال المتحدث الرسمي باسم الكرملين، دميتري بيسكوف، إن الكرملين على علم باختراق بعض الترددات اللاسلكية، حيث تم بث خطاب مزيف للرئيس فلاديمير بوتين على الهواء.

ولفت بيسكوف، الاثنين، أن ذلك كله مزيف، وقد تم إبلاغ المذيعين بشكل عاجل بهذا الأمر، وتمت استعادة السيطرة بالفعل.

وقالت وكالة "نوفوستي"، في وقت سابق يوم الاثنين، إنه تم اختراق عدد من الترددات الإذاعية، بزعم بث "خطاب للرئيس فلاديمير بوتين، الآن تمت استعادة السيطرة على البث".

وفي مقاطع فيديو متداولة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي كتب المتابعون أن الرئيس تحدث في الخطاب المزيف عن "غزو للقوات الأوكرانية لمناطق حدودية، فضلا عن التعبئة العامة وإجلاء المواطنين".

Advertisement


وتتبادل موسكو والغرب باستمرار الاتهامات بشأن اختراق الشبكات والمواقع الإلكترونية، في "اشتباكات سيبرانية" زادت وتيرتها بشكل واضح عقب الحرب الأوكرانية. (سكاي نيوز) 

المصدر: سكاي نيوز عربية
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
11:30 | 2023-06-05
11:15 | 2023-06-05
11:00 | 2023-06-05
10:51 | 2023-06-05
10:30 | 2023-06-05
10:00 | 2023-06-05
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website