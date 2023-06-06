Advertisement

الفياضانات تجتاح القرى والسلطات تجلي السكان... اليكم آخر مستجدات قصف سد كاخوفكا (فيديو)

06-06-2023 | 03:31
قال مسؤول أوكراني، الثلاثاء، إن فيضانات غمرت عدة قرى "كليا أو جزئيا" عقب الانفجارات التي دمرت قسما من سد كاخوفكا في منطقة خيرسون الأوكرانية التي تحتلها روسيا.

وأوضح رئيس الإدارة العسكرية في خيرسون، أولكسندر بروكودين، أن "هناك حوالى 16 ألف شخص في المنطقة الحرجة على الضفة اليمنى لمنطقة خيرسون"، مشيرا إلى فيضانات في ثماني مناطق على طول نهر دنيبرو.

ونشر الرئيس الأوكراني، فولوديمير زيلينسكي، فيديو للسد بعد تعرض جزء منه للتدمير، ويظهر المياه التي تتدفق من الخزان عبر الجزء المدمر.

وقال في منشور على تويتر إن "تدمير سد محطة كاخوفكا للطاقة الكهرومائية يؤكد للعالم كله أنه يجب طرد الإرهابيين الروس من كل ركن من أركان الأراضي الأوكرانية".

وأضاف "لا ينبغي ترك متر واحد لهم، لأنهم يستخدمون كل متر للإرهاب. انتصار أوكرانيا فقط هو الذي سيعيد الأمن. وسيأتي هذا النصر. لن يتمكن الإرهابيون من إيقاف أوكرانيا بالماء أو الصواريخ أو أي شيء آخر".

وتابع "جميع الفرق الخدمية تعمل في المكان. لقد دعوت مجلس الأمن القومي والدفاع إلى الانعقاد".

وشدد زيلينسكي على ضرورة "نشر المعلومات الرسمية والتحقق منها".

وقالت وكالة تاس الروسية للأنباء، الثلاثاء، نقلا عن مصدر مطلع لم تذكر هويته إن سد نوفا كاخوفكا، الواقع في الأجزاء التي تسيطر عليها روسيا من منطقة خيرسون في جنوب أوكرانيا، تدمر وإن المياه غمرت المنطقة المحيطة به.

ونقلت وكالة الإعلام الروسية عن رئيس بلدية نوفا كاخوفكا المعين من جانب موسكو قوله إن الجزء العلوي من السد تدمر نتيجة قصف.
 
ولم يتسن لرويترز التحقق بشكل مستقل من صحة هذه التقارير.

من جانبها قالت القيادة الجنوبية للقوات المسلحة الأوكرانية، الثلاثاء، إن القوات الروسية فجرت سد نوفا كاخوفكا.

وأضافت القيادة على صفحتها بموقع فيسبوك "يجري تحديد حجم الدمار وسرعة وكميات المياه والمناطق التي من المرجح أن تتعرض للغرق".

ونقلت تاس عن مسؤول مدعوم من موسكو بمنطقة زابوريجيا قوله، الثلاثاء، إنه لا يوجد "خطر كبير" حتى الآن على محطة زابوريجيا النووية جراء انهيار سد نوفا كاخوفكا.

وأعلن حاكم منطقة خيرسون في أوكرانيا، الثلاثاء، بدء عمليات إخلاء المناطق القريبة من منطقة كاخوفكا في جنوب البلاد.

وقال الحاكم، أولكسندر بروكودين، عبر تطبيق تيلغرام في الساعة 03:45 بتوقيت غرينتش "خلال خمس ساعات سيصل منسوب المياه إلى مستوى حرج".(الحرة) 
