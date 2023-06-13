Advertisement

عربي-دولي

"حادث خطير" في نوتنغهام في بريطانيا.. والشرطة تستنفر (صور + فيديو)

Lebanon 24
13-06-2023 | 04:00
أعلنت الشرطة البريطانية أنها تتعامل مع حادث "خطير" في نوتنغهام، لكنها لم تُحدّد تفاصيله، مبينة أنه تم إغلاق عدة طرق حول المدينة.

وأفادت شرطة المدينة بأن الضباط وأجهزة خدمات الطوارئ في عدة مواقع يتعاملون مع "حادث خطير مستمر"، مؤكدة أنه تم إغلاق العديد من الطرق في جميع أنحاء المدينة أثناء التحقيق في الحادث.

كذلك، طلبت الشرطة من "الجمهور وسائقي السيارات تجنب الطرقات المغلقة واتخاذ طرق بديلة".

بدورها، قالت شبكة Nottingham Express Transit (NET) أيضا إنها علقت جميع خدمات المترو بسبب "حوادث خطيرة في جميع أنحاء المدينة والضواحي".
 
