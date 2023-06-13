"حادث خطير" في نوتنغهام في بريطانيا.. والشرطة تستنفر (صور + فيديو)

Chaos in the city centre with multiple streets shut and a large police and rescue presence. I’m at the scene right now - this is Milton Street. Follow us for the latest updates @nottslive pic.twitter.com/9ZIkLqtvly
— Olimpia Zagnat (@OlimpiaZagnat) June 13, 2023
A major incident has prompted a large police presence in Nottingham. National Inter-Agency Liaison Officers are on the scene. #Nottingham #MajorIncident #PolicePresence #NationalInterAgency #Breaking #LIVE
Watch LIVE 👇https://t.co/dmy5lfCkTs pic.twitter.com/MgVQZpu4YV
— Leon D. Crane (@leondcrane) June 13, 2023
A major police investigation is underway into a "serious incident" in Nottingham.
Ben & Sally had the latest details on #BBCBreakfasthttps://t.co/Wg3peoPcH4 pic.twitter.com/DipoL729c3
— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) June 13, 2023
