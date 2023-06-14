Advertisement

عربي-دولي

إذا فاز بالإنتخابات... هل يُلقي ترامب ببايدن وعائلته في السجن؟ (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
14-06-2023 | 09:06
Doc-P-1077518-638223557293847858.jpg
Doc-P-1077518-638223557293847858.jpg photos 0
تعهد الرئيس الأميركي السابق دونالد ترامب، بملاحقة الرئيس الحالي جو بايدن وعائلته قضائيا، في حال أعيد انتخابه في الانتخابات الرئاسية المقررة العام المقبل.

وفي كلمة ألقاها من نادي الغولف الخاص به في ولاية نيوجيرسي، تعهد ترامب بتعيين مدع عام خاص للنظر في عائلة بايدن بعد ساعات فقط من توجيه الاتهام إليه بشأن 37 تهمة جنائية اتحادية في فلوريدا.

وأثار تعهد ترامب هتافات من الجمهور الذين رددوا قائلين: "احبسوه".

وقال: "سأعين مدعيا خاصا لملاحقة أكثر الرؤساء فسادا في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة؛ جو بايدن وجميع أفراد عائلته الإجرامية"، معتبرا أنه في يوم الانتخابات 2024 "ستتحقق العدالة". (روسيا اليوم)
 
عربي-دولي

فيديو

فيديو
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
