عربي-دولي

مفاجأة في دولة كبرى.. "بيترا" بالمخدرات! (صور)

Lebanon 24
26-06-2023 | 06:46
ضبطت شرطة مدينة لوس أنجلوس الأميركية معمل مخدرات نشط تحت ستار مطعم للبيتزا.

وقالت إدارة شرطة لوس أنجلوس LAPD إن مختبر نورث هوليوود يقع في مبنى 7300 من شارع رادفورد، بجوار مستشفى للحيوانات، واصفة المعمل بأنه super lab، حيث يضم أجهزة حديثة لتصنيع المخدرات.

وأوضحت أن عمل المعمل كان يركز على إنتاج غير قانوني لمادة "رباعي هيدرو كانابينول".

وأظهرت الصور التي نشرتها الشرطة عبر "تويتر" عدة صواني طعام تحتوي على مركز يشبه الزجاج، وكتبت: "لقد سمعنا عن المكونات السرية، ولكن هذا الأمر يتطلب الكثير! يبدو أن المجرمين يصبحون أكثر إبداعاً يوما بعد يوم.. ومن آلات البيع المزيفة إلى خدع صناعة البيتزا، نحن ندرك جيداً هذه الأشياء المخادعة، ونحافظ على أمان مدينتنا مرة واحدة بذكاء في كل مرة".

وأضافت التغريدة: "معمل البيتزا الرائع هذا لن يقوم بأي توصيلات أخرى!".
 
