مشهد غريب... هكذا انتهى "عراك بالسيارات" والسلاح الأبيض وسط الطريق! (فيديو)

A shocking road rage attack has been caught on camera on a highway east of Melbourne. The driver of the up-turned car gets out with a knife in his hand and threatens the other driver. It's unclear if anyone has been charged. https://t.co/TWh1KQgBAw #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/4VTIEUTmHb
— 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) June 28, 2023
A shocking road rage attack has been caught on camera on a highway east of Melbourne. The driver of the up-turned car gets out with a knife in his hand and threatens the other driver. It's unclear if anyone has been charged. https://t.co/TWh1KQgBAw #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/4VTIEUTmHb