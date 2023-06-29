Advertisement

عربي-دولي

مشهد غريب... هكذا انتهى "عراك بالسيارات" والسلاح الأبيض وسط الطريق! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
29-06-2023 | 05:13
أظهرت لقطات صادمة سيارة تطيح بمركبة أخرى وسائق يلوح بسكين أثناء نزاع على طريق سريع في شمال تاينونغ، على بعد 70 كيلومترًا شرق ملبورن.

وتفاجأ جميع سائقي السيارات في المنطقة، واستعانوا بالفرامل للتوقف مباشرة بعد أن صعدت السيارة إلى سقف سيارة أخرى.

وبعدها خرج سائق سيارة "أسترا" من سيارته واقترب من سيارة "السيدان" التي خرج صاحبها أيضًا من سيارته محاولا الهروب، فيما حاول أشخاص آخرون الفصل بين الاثنين قبل وصول الشرطة.

وقالت الشرطة إنها اعتقلت الرجل البالغ من العمر 50 عاما، ووجهت إليه تهمة السلوك المتهور، ولم يصب أحد قبل أو بعد الحادث. (العربية)
 
