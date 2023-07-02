Advertisement

عربي-دولي

كارثة جوية كادت تهزّ "إسرائيل".. معلومات تكشف ما جرى (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
02-07-2023 | 00:40
أعلنت سلطة الطيران الإسرائيلي ليل الأحد، عن حالة طوارئ من الدرجة الثانية في مطار بن غوريون، وذلك بعد عودة طائرة أقلعت من المطار، وهبوطها اضطرارياً بسبب كسر في أحد نوافذها.

وأفادت شبكة "روسيا اليوم" بأنّ سلطة المطارات أعلنت حالة الطوارئ من الدرجة الثانية، لطائرة "يونايتد إيرلاينز" المتجهة من تل أبيب لنيوارك في نيوجيرسي الأميركيّة، إثر اكتشاف نافذه مكسورة.

وأشارت المعلومات إلى أنّ الطائرة، وهي من طراز B-787 وعلى متنها أكثر من 300 راكب، عادت أدراجها إلى تل أبيب. (روسيا اليوم)
 
فيديو
