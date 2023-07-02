كارثة جوية كادت تهزّ "إسرائيل".. معلومات تكشف ما جرى (فيديو)

A United Airlines Boeing 787 passenger plane is preparing for an emergency landing at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport.
According to preliminary information, there is depressurization and engine failure in the aircraft.
your subscription is very important to me 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WY3V346t4l
— 🔴NEWS (@COSTAARJEY) July 1, 2023
A United Airlines Boeing 787 passenger plane is preparing for an emergency landing at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport.
According to preliminary information, there is depressurization and engine failure in the aircraft.
your subscription is very important to me 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WY3V346t4l