Advertisement

عربي-دولي

دخلت المياه الى المنازل.. 15 قتيلا جراء أمطار غزيرة في جنوب غرب الصين (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
05-07-2023 | 03:04
A-
A+
Doc-P-1084419-638241485093229853.jpg
Doc-P-1084419-638241485093229853.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
أودت الأمطار العزيرة التي ضربت جنوب غرب الصين، بحياة 15 شخصا، فيما اعتبر أربعة آخرون في عداد المفقودين، في منطقة تشونغتشينغ في شمال غرب الصين، بحسب ما نقلته وكالة "شينخوا" عن السلطات المحلية.

وتعرضت مناطق جنوب الصين لأمطار غزيرة مستمرة منذ أيام، مما أدى إلى حدوث فيضانات وتضرر العديد من المناطق.
 
 
 
Advertisement


وتم حصر سكان المناطق المنخفضة في فيضانات مياه الأمطار في بلدة ليوبانشوي جنوب غرب مقاطعة قويتشو، حيث دخلت المياه إلى الطوابق الأرضية للمنازل وحاصرت السكان داخلها. وتم إرسال فرق الإنقاذ لإجلاء السكان المحاصرين، وتمكنت من إنقاذ أكثر من 40 شخصًا بعد جهود استمرت لثلاث ساعات.

وفي مدينة شيانينغ بمقاطعة هوبي، علق السكان بسبب ارتفاع مياه الفيضانات التي وصلت إلى حوالي متر، وتم إجلاء أكثر من 30 شخصا إلى مناطق آمنة. 

وتوقعت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية استمرار هطول الأمطار الغزيرة في جنوب الصين خلال الأيام الخمسة المقبلة. (روسيا اليوم)
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
05:30 | 2023-07-05
05:24 | 2023-07-05
05:12 | 2023-07-05
04:54 | 2023-07-05
04:11 | 2023-07-05
03:47 | 2023-07-05
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website