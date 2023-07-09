Advertisement

كانت متوجّهة نحو مواقع روسيّة... بالفيديو دبابات أوكرانية تنفجر واحدة تلو الأخرى!

Lebanon 24
09-07-2023 | 08:02
Doc-P-1085739-638245120586789927.jpg
Doc-P-1085739-638245120586789927.jpg photos 0
نشرت وزارة الدفاع الروسية فيديو لتدمير قافلة دبابات ومدرعات أوكرانية، خلال هجوم قوات كييف المضاد.

وأظهر الفيديو توجه قافلة كييف المدرعة نحو مواقع روسية محصنة، قبل أن تصطدم بحقول الألغام الروسية التي تطوق المنطقة على مساحات تصل لآلاف الكيلومترات المربعة.

وأظهر الفيديو لحظة وصول المدرعات لطريق "مسدود" مع اكتشافهم وجود ألغام من كل اتجاه.

بعدها، بدأت الدبابات بالحركة ببطء حتى انفجرت الأولى، بشكل مفاجئ، ثم بدأت الدبابات الأخرى بالانفجار واحدة تلو الأخرى، نتيجة حقل الألغام.
 
 
