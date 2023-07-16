Advertisement

عربي-دولي

أكثر من 20 جريحاً في انفجار خلال مهرجان... شاهدوا هذا الفيديو الذي يُوثّق لحظة حصوله

Lebanon 24
16-07-2023 | 05:09
A-
A+
Doc-P-1088036-638251064854180413.jpg
Doc-P-1088036-638251064854180413.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
أُصيب 28 شخصا نقل 7 منهم إلى المستشفى، جراء إنفجار وقع في مهرجان شعبي تقليدي حضره أكثر من 20 ألف شخص، أقيم في مدينة تشياي بجنوب غرب تايوان، حسبما ذكرت وكالة الانباء المركزية التايوانية اليوم الأحد. (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
Advertisement
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
00:46 | 2023-07-16 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:42 | 2023-07-16 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
13:00 | 2023-07-16 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
07:07 | 2023-07-16 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
06:34 | 2023-07-16 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
19:00 | 2023-07-16
18:30 | 2023-07-16
16:55 | 2023-07-16
16:47 | 2023-07-16
16:37 | 2023-07-16
15:56 | 2023-07-16
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website