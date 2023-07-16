Advertisement

عربي-دولي

لحظات رعب... راكبة تهبط اضطرارياً بالنيابة عن الطيّار فما الذي حصل في الجوّ؟

Lebanon 24
16-07-2023 | 09:46
A-
A+
Doc-P-1088116-638251230732819224.jpg
Doc-P-1088116-638251230732819224.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
أعلنت الشرطة الأميركية أن مسافرة على متن طائرة صغيرة تولت القيادة، ونفذت هبوطا اضطراريا في جزيرة ماساتشوستس، بعدما تعرض الطيار لحالة صحية طارئة.
 
وذكرت شرطة ولاية ماساتشوستس أن الطيار وهو رجل يبلغ من العمر 79 عاما تعرض لحالة طارئة أثناء اقترابه من وجهته الأخيرة.

وقالت الشرطة إن الحادث "أسفر عن هبوط عنيف خارج المدرج وهو ما أدى لكسر الجناح الأيسر للطائرة من المنتصف". (سكاي نيوز)
 
 
Advertisement

عربي-دولي

منوعات

فيديو

تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
00:46 | 2023-07-16 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:42 | 2023-07-16 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
13:00 | 2023-07-16 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
07:07 | 2023-07-16 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
06:34 | 2023-07-16 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
19:00 | 2023-07-16
18:30 | 2023-07-16
16:55 | 2023-07-16
16:47 | 2023-07-16
16:37 | 2023-07-16
15:56 | 2023-07-16
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website