#Grèce Tourist Paradise is on fire, literally!
Wildfires Out of Control 🔥 fanned by a scorching heatwave and strong winds forcing evacuations by boats on #Rhodes island amidst what's predicted to be Greece's hottest July weekend in 50 years#incendie #Wildfire #Greece #heatwave… pic.twitter.com/tBhlwC356z
— Earth42morrow (@Earth42morrow) July 22, 2023
#Grèce Tourist Paradise is on fire, literally!
Wildfires Out of Control 🔥 fanned by a scorching heatwave and strong winds forcing evacuations by boats on #Rhodes island amidst what's predicted to be Greece's hottest July weekend in 50 years#incendie #Wildfire #Greece #heatwave… pic.twitter.com/tBhlwC356z