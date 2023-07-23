Advertisement

عربي-دولي

الحريق الهائل تسبب بـ"أكبر عملية إجلاء عرفتها اليونان" (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
23-07-2023 | 06:35
A-
A+
Doc-P-1090284-638257160611160024.PNG
Doc-P-1090284-638257160611160024.PNG photos 0
أجرت فرق الإسعاف اليونانية "أكبر عملية إجلاء شهدتها اليونان على الإطلاق" في جزيرة رودوس السياحية التي يجتاحها حريق كبير لليوم السادس على التوالي الأحد، على ما أفادت المتحدثة باسم الشرطة.

ونقلت وكالة الصحافة الفرنسية عن كونستانتيا ديموغليدو "إنها أكبر عملية إجلاء شهدتها اليونان على الإطلاق (...) جرى كل شي على ما يرام، والتزم الجميع وخصوصا السياح بتعليماتنا"، مضيفة "اضطررنا إلى إخلاء منطقة فيها ثلاثون ألف شخص".

 وأظهرت لقطات عرضها التلفزيون اليوناني صفوفا طويلة من السياح وهم يجرون أمتعتهم بينما يسيرون في أحد الطرقات ضمن عملية الإجلاء، بينما شوهد دخان يتصاعد في الخلفية.

 
 وقال كونستانتينوس تاراسلياس، نائب رئيس بلدية رودس، لمحطة "أوبن تي.في" التلفزيونية "أقمنا حواجز لصد الحريق حول قرية لايرما الليلة الماضية، لكن تغير الرياح 180 درجة هذا الصباح أدى لزيادة حجم الحريق وامتداده لكيلومترات وصولا إلى منطقة سياحية".



 وتسبب الحريق في تدمير مساحات شاسعة من الغابات منذ اندلاعه في منطقة جبلية يوم الثلاثاء. وذكرت وكالة أثينا للأنباء أن الحريق ألحق أضرارا بثلاثة فنادق في قرية كيوتاري الساحلية يوم السبت. (سكاي نيوز)   

المصدر: سكاي نيوز عربية

