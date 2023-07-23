Advertisement

عربي-دولي

قتيل وجريح جراء انهيار جزئي لجسر في غرب اليونان (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
23-07-2023 | 09:30
انهار جسر قيد الإنشاء اليوم الأحد قرب مدينة باتراس غربي اليونان، ما أدى لمقتل شخص وإصابة آخر.

وقالت الدائرة في بيان مقتضب: "انهار الجسر. نحن نعمل في الموقع. ثمة أشخاص محتجزون تحت الأنقاض لكن لا نعرف عددهم بالتحديد".
 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
