العالم الهولنديّ حذّر من قوّته سابقاً... زلزال يضرب بلداً جديداً كم بلغت شدّته؟

Lebanon 24
26-07-2023 | 09:20
Doc-P-1091349-638259860863919602.jpg
Doc-P-1091349-638259860863919602.jpg photos 0
ضرب زلزال قوته 6.5 على مقياس ريختر جمهوريّة فانواتو التي تقع في جنوب المحيط الهادئ.
 
 
وتعليقاً على حدوث الزلزال، كتب العالم الهولنديّ فرانك هوغيربيتس عبر حسابه على "تويتر": "كان هناك إحتمال بنسبة 75٪ لزلزال قوته 6.5 بعد هندسة الكواكب في 23-24 تموز. لقد أوضحت هذا في أحدث فيديو وفي تغريدتي في ذلك اليوم. لا يزال التحدي الكبير في تحديد موقع حدوث الزلازل".
 
 
