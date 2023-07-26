العالم الهولنديّ حذّر من قوّته سابقاً... زلزال يضرب بلداً جديداً كم بلغت شدّته؟

There was a 75% probability of a M 6.5+ #earthquake following the planetary geometry on 23-24 July. I explained this in the latest forecast video and in my tweet the other day. The great challenge is still to determine the exact location. https://t.co/oeUk4d3kwY
— Frank Hoogerbeets (@hogrbe) July 26, 2023
