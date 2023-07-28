Advertisement

قائد فاغنر في ظهور جديد على هامش القمة الروسية- الأفريقية (صور)

Lebanon 24
28-07-2023 | 01:27
Doc-P-1091959-638261299910227036.jpg
Doc-P-1091959-638261299910227036.jpg photos 0
ظهر قائد مجموعة فاغنر الروسية يفغيني بريغوجين، في مدينة سان بطرسبرغ حيث تعقد القمة الروسية الأفريقية، بمشاركة الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، على الرغم من موافقته على الذهاب إلى المنفى في بيلاروس عقب تمرده الفاشل في نهاية حزيران.

والخميس، انتشرت مجموعة من الصور لقائد فاغنر مع مسؤولين أفارقة على هامش القمة، حيث نشر رئيس البيت الروسي في إفريقيا الوسطى، دميتري سيتي، صورة بريغوجين مع ممثل رئيس إفريقيا الوسطى في روسيا، وفقا لـ"إذاعة أوروبا الحرة".
 
وكشف موقع "Fontanka" الإخباري الروسي أن الصورة التقطت في فندق تمتلكه عائلة بريغوجين بوسط مدينة سان بطرسبرغ.

وأوضح المنفذ الإخباري أن بريغوجين التقى أيضا بمسؤولين من مالي والنيجر.

