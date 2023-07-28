Advertisement

فوضى في البرلمان الأميركيّ... شاهدوا بالفيديو ما حصل خلال جلسة نيابيّة

Lebanon 24
28-07-2023 | 05:10
شهد مجلس النواب الأميركي مشادة كلامية بين النائبة الديمقراطية كوري بوش، مع زعيم الأغلبية في مجلس النواب ستيف سكاليسون، حيث وصفت بوش مشاريع قوانين الجمهوريين بأنها "عنصرية".


وقوبل التعليق باحتجاجات من المشرعين الجمهوريين وسط دعوات لحذف كلمات بوش من السجل الرسمي.
 
 
ومع ذلك، أكدت النائبة الديمقراطية أنها لن تعتذر عن تصرفها وتصريحها، وغردت على "تويتر" قائلة: "لقد قلت ما قلته". (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
Advertisement
