فوضى في البرلمان الأميركيّ... شاهدوا بالفيديو ما حصل خلال جلسة نيابيّة

The House descends into chaos after Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) shouts “Your bills are racist!” in response to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise’s speech in support of GOP appropriation bills.
“I said what I said,” Bush can be heard saying next. pic.twitter.com/6YmxMhPEgn
— The Recount (@therecount) July 27, 2023
The House descends into chaos after Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) shouts “Your bills are racist!” in response to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise’s speech in support of GOP appropriation bills.
“I said what I said,” Bush can be heard saying next. pic.twitter.com/6YmxMhPEgn
I said what I said 🤷🏾♀️ https://t.co/ZTjfUfJ24K
— Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) July 27, 2023
I said what I said 🤷🏾♀️ https://t.co/ZTjfUfJ24K