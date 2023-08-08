Advertisement

إقتصاد

قيمته 50 ألف دولار فقط... شاهدوا بالصورة منزل أغنى رجل في العالم!

Lebanon 24
08-08-2023 | 06:42
A-
A+
Doc-P-1095618-638270991884537020.jpg
Doc-P-1095618-638270991884537020.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
أعطى والتر إيزاكسون منسق الشؤون التنفيذية للملياردير الأميركي إيلون ماسك، لمحة عن منزل الأخير الذي تبلغ قيمته 50 ألف دولار.

وكتب آيزاكسون على موقع "X": "في عام 2020 قرر ماسك بيع منازله الخمسة الكبرى وأن يكون مقر إقامته الأساسي في هذا المنزل المتقشف المكون من غرفتي نوم في بوكا تشيكا، تكساس، حيث يجلس على هذه الطاولة الخشبية ويجري مكالمات هاتفية". (روسيا اليوم)
 
Advertisement

إقتصاد

عربي-دولي

منوعات

تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
10:09 | 2023-08-08
10:00 | 2023-08-08
09:30 | 2023-08-08
09:00 | 2023-08-08
08:20 | 2023-08-08
08:00 | 2023-08-08
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24