مأساة في الهند.. مقتل أكثر من 20 شخصا بانهيارات أرضية ناجمة عن الأمطار (فيديو)

As many as nine people died after a Shiv temple in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla collapsed due to heavy rain on Monday. Dozens are feared trapped in a landslide at the temple in the Summer Hill area. Police and SDRF officials are carrying out rescue operations. pic.twitter.com/EoxHCeKHSn
— Bhadohi Wallah (@Mithileshdhar) August 14, 2023
Landslides in #HimachalPradesh have caused grave damage & many people have lost their lives. The landslide at Shiv Temple in #Shimla is one such major site where many are still feared trapped. Hoping that they are rescued on time. #HimachalPradeshRains pic.twitter.com/JNWCTB7ZCQ
— Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) August 14, 2023
