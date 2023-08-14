Advertisement

عربي-دولي

مأساة في الهند.. مقتل أكثر من 20 شخصا بانهيارات أرضية ناجمة عن الأمطار (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
14-08-2023 | 08:30
Doc-P-1097476-638276212678690258.jpg
Doc-P-1097476-638276212678690258.jpg photos 0
أعلن مسؤولون في الهند أن 26 شخصا على الأقل لقوا مصرعهم في ولاية هيماشال براديش، بينما فقد عدد آخر مع استمرار هطول الأمطار التي تسببت بانهيارات أرضية.

وقد تسببت الأمطار الغزيرة في حدوث فيضانات وانهيارات أرضية، مما أدى إلى إغلاق الطرق وتعطيل الاتصال في ولايتي أوتاراخاند وهيماشال براديش في جبال الهيمالايا.
 
ويخشى ارتفاع عدد القتلى حيث ظل الكثيرون محاصرين تحت الانهيارات الأرضية التي وردت أنباء عن وقوعها في أماكن نائية.

وقد أدى انهيار أرضي إلى انهيار معبد في شيملا، مما أسفر عن مقتل تسعة أشخاص ومحاصرة 20.
 



وقال فيريندر ثاكور، عضو المجلس المحلي، إن المصلين كانوا يصلون في المعبد عندما وقع الانهيار الأرضي حوالي الساعة 7:30 صباحا.


وتسببت الأمطار الغزيرة في دمار واسع النطاق في جميع أنحاء هيماشال، حيث قتل سبعة أفراد من عائلة في سولان ويخشى أن يكون الكثيرون في عداد المفقودين في منطقة ماندي. كما تم إغلاق ما يقرب من 800 طريق في جميع أنحاء الولاية. (روسيا اليوم)
