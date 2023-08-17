Advertisement

عربي-دولي

عالِم الزلازل الهولندي يعود بتحذير خطير.. هذا ما سيحدث في آب

Lebanon 24
17-08-2023 | 13:30
عاد عالم الزلازل الهولندي الشهير فرانك هوغربيتس، للتحذير مجددا من زلازل مرتبطة بحركة الكواكب والهندسة التي تنشأ مع الأرض. وقال في حسابه عبر منصة "اكس": "الأرض تتحرك ببطء بين كوكبي المريخ ونبتون. أشرت منذ تشرين الثاني المنصرم، الى انّ هذا سيحدث في شهر اب، وأتوقع بالتالي زيادة زلزالية واضحة. وستعتمد الاستجابة الزلزالية على مستويات الاجهاد التكتوني في حركة الضغط الارضية".
 
 
المصدر: "رصد" لبنان 24

