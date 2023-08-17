عالِم الزلازل الهولندي يعود بتحذير خطير.. هذا ما سيحدث في آب

#Earth is slowly moving between #Mars and #Neptune. I have been referring to this geometry in August since November. I expect an obvious seismic increase and there is a chance of M8+. The actual seismic response will depend on the tectonic stress levels. https://t.co/PLIUpNgg7L
— Frank Hoogerbeets (@hogrbe) August 17, 2023
